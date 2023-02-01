Conservative peer Ken Baker’s phone wouldn’t stop ringing as he sat down for an interview with BBC Newsnight on Tuesday.

As Victoria Derbyshire tried to discuss the state of the Tory party with the 88-year-old, the pair were repeatedly interrupted by someone apparently desperate to reach Baker.

“My advice to him is not to listen to my telephone, never mind,” he said, as the phone started ringing.

As it continued, Baker asked Derbyshire “Will you turn it off?” before she jokingly responded, “You’re in demand, you really are.”

