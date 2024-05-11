BBC presenter suffers wardrobe malfunction while announcing Eurovision breaking news

BBC presenter Maryam Moshiri appeared to suffer a wardrobe malfunction while announcing Eurovision breaking news on Saturday (11 May).

The journalist was still having her hair and make-up tended to when the show cut live to an announcement on Dutch singer Joost Klein being disqualified from the contest.

Ms Moshiri realised the show was live and tried to alert her colleagues.

Thankfully, she saw the funny side of things.

Responding to the incident, she tweeted: “Omg I can’t believe this happened. There is a delay and everyone was so worried about my messy hair!”