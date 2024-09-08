Giovanni Pernice announces new TV show appearance as Strictly investigation continues

Giovanni Pernice has announced that he will compete in a new television show after leaving Strictly Come Dancing before the upcoming series.

The professional dancer, 34, has been involved in a behind-the-scenes scandal since Amanda Abbington complained to the BBC about his alleged conduct and “inappropriate” behaviour while being partnered with him on the dance competition in 2023. Pernice denies any wrongdoing.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, 7 September, Pernice told fans he will take part in “Italian Dancing With the Stars” Ballando con le stelle.