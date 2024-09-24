Strictly’s Sam Quek reveals secret fall during first live dance with Nikita Kuzmin

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Sam Quek has revealed that she subtly took a tumble during her first dance on the BBC show last Saturday.

The former England hockey player, 35, danced the foxtrot with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin to “Where Did Our Love Go” by Diana Ross.

Speaking on It Takes Two with Fleur East on Tuesday (24 September), she confessed that she made a mistake during the routine, which went unnoticed by Kuzmin — who later expressed his shock.

“I didn’t even realise,” Kuzmin admitted.