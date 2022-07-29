Beyoncé shares rare picture of children ahead of Renaissance album release

Beyoncé has paid tribute to her family ahead of the release of her seventh studio album Renaissance on Friday, 29 July.

The singer shared a photograph of her children, 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, on her website on Thursday, 28 July.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration...And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio,” Beyoncé said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.