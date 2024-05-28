Britain's Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli joked he could be "fired" from the show during Monday's show.

The 68-year-old was asked for his final thoughts on the first eight acts during the first of the live-semi finals.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donelly had hoped to quiz the rest of the panel, but the former Strictly Come Dancing judge had spoken too much.

"Oh God, I'm going to get the sack. That was my last show," Tonioli joked.

He continued to talk before McPartlin held his hands up and asked the judge to "just stop talking."