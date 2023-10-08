Big Brother issues ‘be kind’ warning to viewers ahead of launch

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best have issued a warning for viewers to ‘be kind’ ahead of tonight’s show launch (8 October).

In a clip posted on social media, the duo reminded users of the importance of not trolling, and keeping the reboot positive.

“Please do remember that all of our housemates are real people with their real leaves”, Odudu says.

“If you wouldn’t say anything to them in person, please watch out what you say to them online.”

Big Brother starts on ITV tonight at 21:00 BST.