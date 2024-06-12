Austin Butler praises Jodie Comer’s work ethic on The Bikeriders

Austin Butler has praised Jodie Comer's work ethic in The Bikeriders, a new Jeff Nichols film inspired by a woman caught up with the culture of a 1960s motorcycle club in Illinois.

The movie follows the story of Kathy (Comer), who is drawn to Benny (Butler) - the newest member of the Vandals led by Johnny (Tom Hardy).

As the club evolves from a gathering place into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny is forced to choose between Kathy and his club loyalty.

Butler said of his co-star: "I just have such a respect for her.... When you have a kind of a mutual love of what you do and care [about], we felt like we bonded very quickly."