Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o has revealed Chadwick Boseman’s widow inspired her performance in the film.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to lose the love of your life,” the actor said of Simone Ledward Boseman, Chadwick’s wife.

“At his memorial service... I just witnessed the strength she possessed and I remember being so shocked because I was broken. Here she was, she was so grounded, she was like an oak.”

Nyong’o explained that she thought about Simone “a lot” as she prepared for her role.

