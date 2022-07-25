Marvel has released the much-anticipated first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The teaser debuted at the end of the studio’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday evening (23 July) and confirms the return of a number of fan-favourite characters.

Images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments are shown, while one scene also depicts what appears to be a funeral - likely for the character of T’Challa - with mourning crowds dressed in white.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed Black Panther in the first film, died in August 2020.

