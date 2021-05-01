Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House, passed away on January 9, 2022.

Aged only 65 years, his sudden passing came as a huge shock, and according to TMZ, he did not die of a heart attack or a stroke, which some had assumed.

It’s been reported that he died after falling and hitting his head, which led to a bleed on the brain.

