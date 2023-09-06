EastEnders star Bobby Brazier left his dad Jeff Brazier in tears with a very moving acceptance speech at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening.

The 20-year-old picked up the Rising Star award and took to the stage to thank his dad. He said: “It has little to do with me and everything to do with my dad.

“For over the course of the last 20 years, I’ve consistently heard him say, ‘Because I can’.”

The camera panned to his father, who was visibly emotional as he watched his son scoop the prestigious award.