Brad Pitt talks about Bullet Train director's 'paradoxical' approach to new movie

Bullet Train’s director David Leitch had a “paradoxical” approach to filming his blockbuster movie, Brad Pitt has said.

The actor, 58, portrays the role of comical assassin Ladybug, who boards a bullet train in Japan with four other assassins to find that “their missions have something in common.

“[Leitch] infused his comedy with the old ultra-violence and that was hilarious,” Mr Pitt said.

“I know it’s paradoxical.”

Bullet Train will be released in the UK on 3 August.

