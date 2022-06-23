Brad Pitt says he is on 'last leg' of his career

Brad Pitt has spoken candidly about his mentalhealth and how his career is in its "last leg" in a new interview.

The 58-year old actor appeared on the cover of GQ, and told the magazine that he is nearing retirement.

Pitt said that he spent years with a "low grade depression" and joy had been a discovery for him later in life.

"This [is my] last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?” Pitt said.

