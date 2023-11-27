Members of 90s rockband brawl on stage during gig in Australia

Two members of the Brian Jonestown Massacre brought an abrupt end to their Australian tour after brawling on stage.

A fight broke out between frontman Anton Newcombe and guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt in front of a packed crowd in Melbourne, just six songs into their set.

The rest of the group’s concerts in Australia have been cancelled.

“Cut off this guy’s mic, put down my guitar, party’s over captain,” Newcombe reportedly said to Van Kriedt, asking him to leave the stage

“We actually don’t need you. Go. Put my guitar down on the stage and think about what’s happening.”