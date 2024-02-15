Bryan Cranston reveals he was a murder suspect in 1970s

Bryan Cranston revealed that he was a murder suspect in Florida during the 1970s.

Speaking on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s On Me podcast, the Argylle star recalled how he and his brother earned some money while travelling by working in a restaurant run by a man named Peter Wong.

Cranston said the chef went missing as they left the job.

Cranston said the chef was honey-trapped by a woman, knocked over the head and robbed before being put in "the trunk of a car."

“They put out an APB [all-points bulletin] on us to find us," he said.

Investigators “put the pieces together” and found the real culprits.