Watch rising pop star Caity Baser perform ‘Pretty Boys’ and ‘2020s’ for Music Box

Caity Baser hit the Music Box studios, performing acoustic versions of three of her hit songs.

Baser performed "2020s", "X&Y" and "Pretty Boys", songs showcasing her witty lyrics detailing love and loss as well as her wide range of musical influences and styles. You can catch Caity Baser supporting acts like Bastille across the UK this summer, as well as appearances at festivals such as Camp Bestival and Reading and Leeds.

Watch Music Box on Independent TV, across mobile devices and connected TV.