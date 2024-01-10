Call The Midwife star on bizarre way he practices birthing scenes

Call The Midwife star Stephen McGann has revealed the bizarre way he practices birthing scenes for the popular drama.

The actor, who plays Doctor Patrick Turner in the hit BBC show, said he practices scenes at home with salad servers and a teddy bear.

Appearing on The One Show on Monday (8 January), he told presenter Alex Jones: “You know what I do for forceps delivery?

“I still do it to practice because I get nervous. I use salad servers at home, for the scissors and forceps delivery, and I use a teddy bear my son used to have and pull out the baby.”