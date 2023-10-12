Captain Tom’s granddaughter Georgia revealed she has received hate mail as the family faced allegations of making money from his memory.

The family says they are “disgusted” as the 100-year-old’s granddaughter was targeted by hate mail following his death.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his Uncensored programme, which aired on TalkTV on Thursday, a copy of the hate mail Georgia received was shown.

Her mother Hannah Ingram-Moore said: “It’s devastating. This is a pretty pink envelope with unicorns and hearts on it, deliberately done so we wouldn’t see it so that Georgia might pick it up innocently.”