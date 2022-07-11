Cardi B denies hitting fan with a microphone at Wireless Festival

Cardi B has denied reports that she hit a fan with a microphone during her set at Wireless Festival in London on Friday (8 July).

Footage circulated on social media appearing to show the rapper pulling back from a spectator who grabbed her microphone.

It was alleged that Cardi hit the fan with her microphone during the performance of Bodak Yellow, but she took to Twitter to deny this.

"It wasn’t no fight," Cardi wrote.

