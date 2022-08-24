House of the Dragon: This is where you've seen the GoT spin-off’s actors before

Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon premiered on HBO on Sunday, 21 August, with a star-studded cast.

The series premiere was the most-watched in the network's history, with nearly 10 million people tuning in.

Taking place 200 years before the events portrayed in Game of Thrones, the spinoff follows the story of the Targaryen civil war.

There are a whole host of familiar faces within the cast, such as Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, and many more.

