Watch Chaim Topol sing ‘If I Were a Rich Man’ in Fiddler on the Roof

Chaim Topol, a leading Israeli actor who charmed generations of theatregoers and movie-watchers with his portrayal of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, has died in aged 87.

Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, hailed Topol as “one of the most outstanding Israeli actors” who “filled the movie screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.”

Topol was best known for playing Tevye - the long-suffering and charismatic milkman in Fiddler on the Roof - and his performance of “If I Were a Rich Man” will live on for generations.

