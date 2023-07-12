Danny Dyer has warned fans not to watch his new Channel 5 drama Heat.

The former EastEnders star also described the show as “a nutty bit of work” as he appeared on This Morning.

“I’m going to be straight, I’m here to promote it. But if you don’t like dark things, don’t go near it,” Dyer said.

The first episode of Heat was broadcast on Tuesday evening and will run over four consecutive days until Friday.

“Every time you get to the end of the first ep, you can’t believe the cliffhanger,” Dyer added, teasing major twists.