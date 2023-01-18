Channing Tatum has revealed that he and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan “fought for a long time” to keep their marriage intact.

The couple eventually split in 2018, a decision that the actor has described as “super scary and terrifying”.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” Tatum told Vanity Fair in a new interview.

“In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying. Your life just turns on its axis,” he added, speaking of the breakup.

