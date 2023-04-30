Watch young then-Prince Charles playing with late King George VI in rare footage

King Charles III (then a prince), can be seen playing with the late King George VI as a child, in rare footage taken from a new BBC documentary.

The monarch, who appears to only be around three years old, bangs his toy drum around the garden, as his grandfather laughs.

Later in the clip, a young Queen Elizabeth II is seen playing with Charles, and cuddling a number of dogs.

The documentary, Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, airs on the BBC tonight (30 April).

