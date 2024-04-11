Cher’s son files objection to mother’s request for temporary conservatorship

Elijah Blue Allman filed an objection to Cher's request for a temporary conservatorship, according to court documents obtained by People magazine on Tuesday (9 April).

Allman stated that in addition to not needing one, he also believes his mother is "unfit to serve".

"My mother's petition raises dual concerns that I suffer from some mental illness and that I live hand-to-mouth using my trust distributions to buy drugs and place myself in mortal danger," Allman said in the filing.

"As I have mentioned in previous pleadings, I have struggled with addiction, but I am not mentally ill."