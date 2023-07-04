Watch the moment Shania Twain slips and falls mid-performance

Shania Twain slipped and fell on stage mid-performance in Chicago on Saturday, 1 July.

Footage shared by Morgan Knipmeyer shows the singer mid-way through her song “Don’t Be Stupid” at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park for her “Queen of Me” tour when she suddenly falls to the floor.

The 57-year-old country music star was seemingly unfazed and quickly got back up to finish the song.

“I did stick the landing though,” Twain tweeted in reaction the next day.