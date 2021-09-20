Chris Rock has urged people to "get vaccinated" after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Hey guys I just found out I have Covid. Trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” the comedian wrote on social media.

Rock's breakthrough case of coronavirus comes after he revealed that he that he had received the Johnson & Johnson jab.

"I’m vaccinated. I’m two shots Rock. That’s what they call me,” he joked on The Tonight Show, before revealing that he actually had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.