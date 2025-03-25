DJ Chris Stark has opened up on his testicular cancer diagnosis in an emotional return to the Capital FM Breakfast show.

The 38-year-old revealed his diagnosis to fans with an Instagram post on Monday (24 March).

Today, he made his return to the radio show, alongside his co-hosts Jordan North and Sian Welby.

Stark revealed he has made the decision to have preventative chemotherapy following surgery and said he wanted to speak out to stoop the stigma surrounding testicular cancer.

He said: “I am happy to do this to make it easier for other blokes.”

Stark added: “I didn’t check my self properly before and feel like an idiot... but I am happy to put my one ball on the line now.”