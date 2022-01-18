Chrissy Teigen hits back after trolls accuse her of having too much face filler

Chrissy Teigen has hit back at social media trolls who accused her of having too much face filler.

The 39-year-old responded to abuse she had received on social media, in a message to her 41 million followers on Sunday (16 March).

She said: “Why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talked about my cheeks?

“Why would I consciously choose to do this? Are people bored?”

Teigen then clarified she had consumed a “sleep gummy”.

She added: “I just felt compelled to say this because no matter what i post some dork has to talk about the wallpaper on my wall, my face, my kid’s shirt, the inorganic yogurt. But I love you even though you are a bit off.”