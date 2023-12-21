Christine McGuinness opens up on feeling ‘misunderstood’ before autism diagnosis

Christine McGuinness has revealed she felt “massively understood” before she was diagnosed with autism at the age of 33.

The former model opened up about how she received her diagnosis in 2021 after her three children were also diagnosed.

Speaking on Vicky Pattison’s podcast The Secret To on Wednesday (20 December), Christine said life was “really difficult” before she was told she had autism as she struggled to understand herself.

She said: “As a teenager I really struggled. I ended up with an eating disorder, I left school really early and partied a hell of a lot, drank a lot of alcohol from the ages of 14 to 19 and then I stopped and haven’t drank since.”