Simon Pegg reenacts iconic Sean of the Dead scene in Christmas video
Simon Pegg has hilariously reenacted one of his famous scenes from Sean of the Dead in a Christmas video.
The actor says he was inspired by Tom Cruise’s holiday video where he jumps off a helicopter - saying he “thought that was really really cool.”
Walking along the street, he tells the camera that he thought, “what can I do?”
“I couldn’t really think of anything. So I thought, what I’ll do, is I’ll pop across the road and buy a cornetto.”
The gag is in reference to his character’s clueless wandering of the streets, oblivious to the zombie apocalypse.
