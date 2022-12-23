Simon Pegg reenacts iconic Sean of the Dead scene in Christmas video

Simon Pegg has hilariously reenacted one of his famous scenes from Sean of the Dead in a Christmas video.

The actor says he was inspired by Tom Cruise’s holiday video where he jumps off a helicopter - saying he “thought that was really really cool.”

Walking along the street, he tells the camera that he thought, “what can I do?”

“I couldn’t really think of anything. So I thought, what I’ll do, is I’ll pop across the road and buy a cornetto.”

The gag is in reference to his character’s clueless wandering of the streets, oblivious to the zombie apocalypse.

