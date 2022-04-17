Billie Eilish welcomed Blur frontman Damon Albarn onto the Coachella stage during her headline set on Saturday night (16 April).

The pair sang a rendition of her song “Getting Older”, before launching into “Feel Good Inc” by Albarn’s other band, Gorillaz.

"This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music, what art could be," Eilish said as she performed alongside Albarn.

"Blur changed the world and f***ing Gorillaz changed the world, this man is literally a genius and that’s that."

