Coldplay’s Chris Martin brings 10-year-old fan on stage for birthday song

Coldplay's Chris Martin invited a 10-year-old fan on stage to perform a birthday song on Saturday, 23 September.

10-year-old Leo attended the band's Vancouver show at BC Place Stadium and may have had the most memorable night of all fans.

Footage shared on the band's social media shows Coldplay's lead singer sitting next to Leo at the piano, cobbling together a few spontaneous verses for a cheering crowd.

"You could go and see Jay-Z, you could go and see Taylor Swift. Or you could go and see Beyoncé, she's really God's best gift," sings Chris Martin.