Damian Lewis gave an impassioned reading of the Invictus poem at a special thanksgiving event.

The actor joined the Duke of Sussex for the event at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Wednesday 8 May.

Dressed smartly, the 53-year-old spoke clearly and confidently as he read the poem.

The British actor said: “ I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.”

Prince Harry, who founded the games in 2014, also gave a reading as he was supported by members of his late mother, Princess Diana’s family.