Watch Danny Dearden’s ‘insane range’ on The X Factor Judges’ Houses in resurfaced video
Danny Dearden left fellow The X Factor contestants marvelling at his "insane range" in his judges' houses performance in 2014.
Footage of his rendition of Kelly Clarkson's "Beautiful Disaster" has resurfaced after the musician's manager announced his death aged 34 in an Instagram post on Tuesday, 15 April.
Denise Beighton wrote: “Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you're gone. I have no words right now, rest easy beautiful boy.”
Despite impressing judges with his rendition of “If You Love Me” by Brownstone in 2014, Dearden didn’t make it to the competition’s live shows.
The singer went on to have a successful career and amassed more than 15 million streams on Spotify.
