This week marked the 10th anniversary of Dark Souls, with the original game releasing on 22nd September 2011.

The series acts as a spiritual successor to the PlayStation exclusive Demon’s Souls and went on to receive critical acclaim and be a huge financial hit.

The first title was followed by two sequels and helped launch a new genre of incredibly difficult games known as Soulslike games.

Developer FromSoftware has since released Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne, while the studio is currently working on Elden Ring in collaboration with A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin.