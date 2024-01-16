Sir David Attenborough first appeared in the landmark natural history series Life on Earth on 16 January 1979 - 45 years ago today.

The broadcaster and biologist wrote and presented the series, which took 3 years to make and saw Sir David travel all over the world.

In the first episode, he explored the South American rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef, providing a discreet commentary.

Some of the most memorable scenes from Life on Earth were when Sir David met gorillas, demonstrating the similarities between the animals and humans.