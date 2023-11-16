A comical dance routine used by a rare breed of bird in a mating tactic that has never before been filmed in the wild.

Sir David Attenborough has narrated the bizarre display of the male tragopan.

The amusing display helps the species stand out in the misty mountainous forests of China.

“In tropical circumstances there is a superabundance of food, he’s got time to spare and therefore what he does with it is to say ‘I’m now going to show you something, honey, that you’ve never seen before’. And it’s true," Sir David said.

Planet Earth III continues on BBC One at 18:20pm on Sunday, 19 November.