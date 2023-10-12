Former England captain David Beckham served up pie and mash to a shocked Pride of Britain winner.

Tskenya-Sarah Frazer was sat with her family in a London cafe, when Beckham walked over carrying a tray of pie and mash, and her invitation to the Pride of Britain Awards.

Tskenya won The Prince’s Trust award for all she has done to help others after struggling with her own mental health.

Beckham is seen walking over to a shocked Tskenya in the clip.

He says: “So, obviously I have brought your food, but more importantly, this is also for you.

“For all the incredible work that you do, you have won the Prince’s Trust Pride of Britain Award.”