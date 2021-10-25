A pop-up shop celebrating the work of David Bowie has opened in London. Bowie 75 is located at 14 Heddon Street in Mayfair, near where the “Starman” singer was photographed for his album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars in 1972.

A shop has also been set up in New York City, near Bowie’s Lafayette Street home.

Vicky Broackes, co-curator of the London exhibition which runs into the new year, said: “It’s interactive, it’s part exhibition and part shop, and sort of a gathering space - as the street has been for many, many years.”