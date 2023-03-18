Talking Heads’ David Byrne dons famous huge suit once again for re-release of film

David Byrne will don his famous oversized suit once again for the re-release of Talking Heads' 1984 film, Stop Making Sense.

A24 has acquired worldwide rights to the classic - regarded as one of the greatest concert movies of all time - and will release a 4k remastered version for its 40th anniversary.

In a trailer, the frontman collects the iconic ensemble from a dry-cleaner's.

"It's been here for a while," he quips.

