More than 30 new portraits by David Hockney have gone on display at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

The exhibition has returned in its full glory after being staged for just 20 days in 2020 before the gallery closed due to Covid.

Among the works on display are intimate portraits of the artist’s mother, Harry Styles, Celia Birtwell, Gregory Evans, Maurice Payne and the artist himself.

Those featured are friends and visitors to the artist’s Normandy studio between 2021 and 2022.

David Hockney: Drawing from Life is on display from 2 November 2023 to 21 January 2024.