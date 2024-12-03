Davina McCall has revealed she gave her brain surgeon and husband a scare after waking from surgery.

The television presenter who underwent an operation to remove a benign brain tumour last month, updated fans on her recovery on Monday (2 December), and also paid a heartfelt thank you to her surgeon Kevin O’Neill.

The 57-year-old said: “I thought I ‘d do a catch-up post and out my surgeon. He is called Kevin O’Neill and he has been amazing.

“Trying to find someone who knew about colloid cysts and stuff was quite a challenge and Kevin is very experienced.”