Sacheen Littlefeather: Actress who rejected Oscar for Marlon Brando dies

Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist who rejected Marlon Brando's 1973 Oscar for Best Actor on his behalf, has died at the age of 75, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

The activist, who rejected the trophy as part of the actor's protest against depictions of Native American people in Hollywood, was blacklisted from the entertainment industry.

The Academy issued Ms Littlefeather with an apology earlier this year, 49 years after the event.

Ms Littlefeather died on Sunday, 2 October, surrounded by loved ones, according to a statement from her caretaker cited by The Hollywood Reporter.

