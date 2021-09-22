Despite Deathloop receiving critical acclaim, its PC version suffers from several issues. As reported by Polygon, however, developer Arkane has begun addressing them, starting with a fix to the game’s camera. PC players have had to deal with the frame rate frequently stuttering while turning the camera, but Arkane has released a new patch that should resolve the problem and make the frame rate smoother.

According to Arkane’s patch notes, the frame rate wasn't actually stuttering; it just looked like it was. It is also working to fix another issue that causes stuttering at particularly high frame rates.