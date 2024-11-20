I’m A Celebrity’s Tulisa reveals she’s been celibate for more than three years

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmate Tulisa discussed her three-year celibacy in a candid conversation about her dating life during Tuesday's (19 November) episode.

The N-Dubz star, 36, told her fellow celebrities in the jungle that she identifies as “demisexual” and "[needs] to have a really close emotional bond with someone."

Tulisa added: "I’ve been celibate for over three years.”

Demisexuality means a person has no sexual attraction to a person unless a strong emotional connection has first been formed.