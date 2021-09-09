Netflix shared the first trailer for Diana: The Musical ahead of the Broadway show’s premiere on the streaming platform on October 1st.

Actor Jeanna de Waal portrays the late Princess of Wales which spans from when Diana married into the royal family, to finding her confidence after divorcing Prince Charles.

The musical was in previews at the Longacre Theatre until the coronavirus pandemic shut down the production in March 2020 and for the first time in Broadway’s history, a filmed version of the stage production will be available for streaming ahead of the musical’s opening date on November 2nd.