Sean “Diddy” Combs has apoligised for attacking his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura after footage of the 2016 incident surfaced last week.

Security camera footage from the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, was first obtained and published by CNN. It shows Diddy chasing Cassie down a hotel hallway, throwing her to the ground and kicking her.

Diddy took to Instagram on Sunday (19 May) to break his silence over the footage.

In the video, Diddy calls his behaviour “inexcusable” and says he “takes full responsibility for his actions”.

He refers to the incident as “one of the darkest times in his life”.