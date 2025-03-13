First look at live-action Lilo & Stitch in new trailer

Fans have been given the first official glimpse of Disney's Lilo & Stitch live-action film in its official trailer, released on Wednesday, 12 March.

Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo, and Chris Sanders reprises his voice role as Stitch in Dean Fleischer Camp's remake.

The full trailer also sees Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles and Billy Magnussen's Pleakley.

The 2002 original told the story of how a young girl seemingly adopts a dog that is in fact, a blue extraterrestrial entity that has escaped prison.